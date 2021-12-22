CHARLESTON — Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 dipped in West Virginia on Wednesday, down to 574 people hospitalized with the virus. That’s 28 fewer people in the hospital than on Tuesday.
Of those patients, 206 — two fewer than Tuesday — were in an intensive care unit, while 110 — four fewer than Tuesday — were receiving care on a ventilator.
Nearly 80% of all West Virginians hospitalized with COVID-19 on Wednesday were unvaccinated. That increased to 86% for people in an ICU and 88% for those on ventilators.
With 1,149 new COVID-19 cases reported in the state Wednesday, West Virginia now reports a total of 317,540 cases since the pandemic began, according to the state Department of Health and Human Resources’ coronavirus dashboard.
Of those cases, 8,727 — 129 more than Tuesday — are active.
Active cases per county are: Barbour (82), Berkeley (1,299), Boone (97), Braxton (63), Brooke (88), Cabell (354), Calhoun (44), Clay (45), Doddridge (30), Fayette (351), Gilmer (43), Grant (60), Greenbrier (187), Hampshire (66), Hancock (120), Hardy (77), Harrison (314), Jackson (87), Jefferson (494), Kanawha (543), Lewis (62), Lincoln (91), Logan (148), Marion (218), Marshall (99), Mason (113), McDowell (106), Mercer (434), Mineral (93), Mingo (98), Monongalia (252), Monroe (117), Morgan (166), Nicholas (195), Ohio (230), Pendleton (14), Pleasants (15), Pocahontas (18), Preston (102), Putnam (252), Raleigh (449), Randolph (103), Ritchie (38), Roane (64), Summers (56), Taylor (82), Tucker (11), Tyler (13), Upshur (81), Wayne (153), Webster (30), Wetzel (38), Wirt (15), Wood (234) and Wyoming (93).
Deaths tied to COVID-19 in West Virginia totaled 5,242 on Wednesday, with 30 of those reported overnight. About 90% of COVID-19-related deaths occurring in the state since vaccinations became available have been in people who are not vaccinated against the virus.
Nearly 54% of eligible West Virginians — 914,426 individuals — are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Another 11% of those eligible — 180,036 residents — are partially vaccinated.
About 33% of people who are fully vaccinated in West Virginia — 300,635 people — have received a booster dose of the vaccine.
Booster doses are recommended for anyone 16 and older who previously received their full round of mRNA vaccines six months ago or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot two months ago.
Caity Coyne covers health for HD Media. She can be reached at 304-348-7939 or caity.coyne@hdmediallc.com. Follow @CaityCoyne on Twitter.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.