CHARLESTON — With 57 more people hospitalized for COVID-19 over the weekend — up to 815, the highest hospitalizations have been in West Virginia since Oct. 14 — the state now reports 15,124 active cases. That’s 1,144 more active cases than reported Friday, per the state Department of Health and Human Resources’ coronavirus dashboard.
Of the people hospitalized, 224 are in an intensive care unit (23 more than Friday) and 133 are receiving care on a ventilator (18 more than Friday).
A majority of people in the hospital — 76% — report being unvaccinated. That increases to 83% unvaccinated for people in the ICU and 92% unvaccinated for those on ventilators.
To date, West Virginia has reported 360,269 total COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began in spring of 2020, with 2,289 of those cases reported on Monday.
On average — and in total — the last week has seen more COVID-19 cases reported in West Virginia than any other since the pandemic began, per the dashboard. Testing has increased across the state in recent weeks, but still does not meet levels set during previous surges.
Deaths tied to COVID-19 totaled 5,445 on Monday, with 24 of those reported over the weekend.
As of Monday, the CDC reports every county in West Virginia — and every county in every state surrounding West Virginia — as having high transmission of COVID-19.
There are now at least 293 confirmed cases of the omicron variant in West Virginia, according to the dashboard, up from 82 reported last week. Early studies show omicron could cause less severe illness in some people who contract it, not accounting for underlying conditions, age or comorbidities.
West Virginia, on average, reports some of the highest rates of these conditions — which include diabetes, obesity, chronic heart and lung diseases and cancer, among many others — in the nation, per data from the state Department of Health and Human Resources and the national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Those who are fully vaccinated and boosted are most protected against the virus, according to health experts.
About 55% of eligible West Virginians — 939,569 individuals — are fully vaccinated against the virus. Another 8% of those eligible — 150,450 residents — report being partially vaccinated, according to the dashboard.So far, about 37% of fully vaccinated people in the state — 354,654 individuals — have received a booster dose of the vaccine.
Vaccination rates are lowest in children ages 5 to 11, with 11% reporting to be fully vaccinated and 12-15, where 38% report being fully vaccinated.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday that, in response to rising hospitalizations, more National Guard members will deploy to 30 health care facilities, beginning this week.
Kentucky is currently experiencing a record surge of COVID-19 cases fueled by the omicron variant that has started to strain some of the state’s hospitals. Roughly one-third of the state’s hospitals are reporting critical staffing shortages.
“Between the National Guard we already have out there and the ones we are going to be sending to other hospitals, we’ll have about 445 active guardsmen and women assisting through hospitals and and at the moment through our food banks,” Beshear said a news briefing.
He noted that the deployment “is not going to be solely voluntary” and that some people will receive military orders to help with the pandemic-related efforts.
“But I cannot think of a higher calling right now in what is a war and the deadliest war in our lifetime of ensuring that we can increase hospital capacity by using the guard,” he added.
As of Monday’s report, 1,873 Kentuckians were hospitalized with the virus. Some 185 intensive care unit beds are available statewide.
In Ohio, more than 18,000 new cases of the virus were reported Monday and nearly 300 residents are hospitalized with COVID-19.