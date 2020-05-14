HUNTINGTON — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has released the results of the statewide COVID-19 testing of residents and staff at nursing homes.
More than 100 nursing homes had their entire staff and all residents tested for the novel coronavirus, as ordered by Gov. Jim Justice. Testing finished up two weeks ago but the results were not fully reported until Monday.
Five long-term care facilities in Cabell County were tested. No positive cases were identified among the 462 residents in the five facilities. Five staff members tested positive: one at Cabell Health Care Center, one at Heritage Center and three at Madison Park Healthcare.
In Wayne, only the Wayne Nursing & Rehabilitation Center was tested. Thirty of the 41 residents tested positive and 34 of 80 staff members tested positive. All seven of the county’s COVID-19-related deaths were at the center.
In Putnam County, two facilities were tested — Putnam Center and Teays Valley Center. No cases were identified at Putnam Center, while one resident and five staff members tested positive at Teays Valley Center. There were 11 facilities tested in Kanawha County, with five facilities having positives.
Eastbrook Center had the most, with 19 residents and 16 staff members testing positive for COVID-19, along with three deaths. Riverside Health and Rehabilitation Center had 14 residents and 16 staff members test positive, with four deaths. Marmet Center had two residents and seven staff members test positive.
Other positives in Kanwaha County were identified:
- One staff member at Glasgow Health and Rehabilitation Center.
- One staff member at Meadowbrook Acres.
In Logan County, two facilities were tested, but only Trinity Health Care of Logan has positives — one resident of 122 and two staff members of 157.
No positive cases were found at facilities in Mason, Lincoln, Boone or Mingo counties.
As state health officials have said, the testing represents just one moment in time. It does not mean that the novel coronavirus has not or will not find its way into these facilities that house one of the most vulnerable populations.
But Marty Wright, CEO of the West Virginia Health Care Association that represents more than 120 nursing homes, assisted living facilities and retirement communities, said West Virginia has been aggressive in its approach to preventing the spread of the new disease. West Virginia was the first in the nation to order testing at all long-term care facilities.
“Early on in this when the virus happened, all nursing homes instituted aggressive, proactive measures such as screenings of staff and visitor restrictions,” Wright said. “Additionally, facilities have rigorous infectious control policies in place. As the virus spreads in communities and even gets into facilities, those policies can prevent the further spread.”
All staff members must wear proper personal protective equipment such as masks and gowns, which also helps prevent the spread from staff members who may be asymptomatic.
Wright said West Virginia has been at the forefront of protecting this vulnerable population, but moving forward, especially as more businesses reopen, they must ensure that these facilities are able to still access the protective gear they need.
Testing is now underway at all assisted-living facilities, as well as day-care centers.