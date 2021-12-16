CHARLESTON — The first case of the COVID-19 omicron variant was detected in West Virginia on Thursday, state officials said during the pandemic news briefing.
Dr. Ayne Amjad, state health officer, said the state would release where the case was confirmed as soon as possible, but that information was not available during Thursday’s briefing.
The infection was found through sequencing done by a lab contracted through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said Dr. Clay Marsh, state coronavirus czar. While the state does its own sequencing, so far none have shown the omicron variant, but Marsh said many cases are likely on the way.
Last week’s in-state sequencing, Marsh said, showed 100% of cases being of the delta variant.
“We’re doing another (sequencing) run this week, and we’re confident that, very soon, we will be seeing omicron more in those samples,” Marsh said.
Omicron has already been identified in states surrounding West Virginia, including Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C.
Marsh said worldwide studies estimate that omicron could spread up to three times quicker in a community than the delta variant, bringing more challenges. While other countries — like South Africa — are reporting potentially less severity of infection with people who do contract the virus, Marsh said it’s important to remember the challenges already in West Virginia.
The state’s population is older. There are more comorbidities that could put people at risk for worse infections of any variant. In South Africa, many people had some form of protection from recent delta variant exposures.
In West Virginia, Marsh said, the rate of unvaccinated and under-vaccinated people is going to produce more challenges as omicron grows.
Less than two weeks ago, omicron made up just .4% of all COVID-19 cases in the country. Today, that’s up to 2.9%, Marsh said.
Marsh said other countries and regions can give West Virginia insight as to how severe the new variant could be. In the United Kingdom, omicron cases are doubling every two days, “remarkably faster than delta,” Marsh said.
In Denmark, where Marsh said almost 80% of the population is vaccinated, nearly 75% of omicron cases have been in vaccinated people.
“The vaccines still give protection against severe illness from COVID-19, but we need to pay attention,” Marsh said. “This is a worse form of COVID-19, given its ability to spread so quick.”
Booster doses, Marsh said, are the best way to prevent infection and more serious illness from the omicron variant.
“West Virginia is in the bullseye right now of a very large storm that could be coming at us, coming at our communities, our hospitals,” Marsh said. “It is so important right now that we really protect our state before we get under water.”
That means being fully immunized, boosted and “very smart.” If you have symptoms, get tested, Marsh said. Do what you can to prevent inadvertently spreading the virus to others.
As of Thursday, there were 8,737 active COVID-19 cases in West Virginia, 433 more than Wednesday, with 1,279 cases reported overnight.
Deaths tied to COVID-19 in West Virginia totaled 5,142 on Thursday, with no additional ones reported that day, per the state dashboard. About 90% of deaths occurring in the state since vaccinations began have been in people who are unvaccinated.
About 53% of eligible West Virginians — 910,068 residents — are fully vaccinated against the virus. Of those people, about 30% — 281,774 individuals — have received a booster dose.
Marsh said less than 50% of people over 65 in the state have been boosted. That drops to less than 40% of people over 50, and less than 30% for those 18 and up.
Booster doses are recommended for anyone 16 and older who previously received their full round of mRNA vaccines six months ago, or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot two months ago.
Marsh said people should focus on two things as the pandemic continues: maintaining health to limit the loss of life, and maintaining what hospital capacity remains in the state.
As of Thursday, 623 West Virginians were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 196 in an intensive care unit and 117 receiving care on a ventilator.
Of people in the hospital, 81% are unvaccinated. That increases to 87% unvaccinated for patients in the ICU and 86% unvaccinated for those on ventilators.
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 previously peaked in West Virginia on Sept. 24, when 1,012 people were hospitalized with the virus. Though current hospitalization numbers are lower, the state never fully recovered from that high, Marsh said.
Now, as more holidays approach with many hospitals still struggling to staff available beds, the state is in a difficult spot.
“It is now time for all West Virginians to run to the fire,” Marsh said, “pull the rope in the same direction, get vaccinated if you haven’t yet, or get a booster.”