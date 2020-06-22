COLUMBUS, Ohio — State Rep. Jason Stephens, R-Kitts Hill, said his district is in line for more than $3.7 million in state funds to reimburse Lawrence, Gallia, Jackson and Vinton counties for expenses dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lawrence County is in line to receive $1,406,864 while both Gallia and Jackson counties both are in line to receive $934,687. Vinton County could receive up to $444,098, Stephens said Thursday.
Meanwhile, Gallia County local schools are set to receive an additional $402,650, according to Stephens and state Sen. Bob Peterson, R-Washington Courthouse.
While the Lawrence County Board of Commissioners will be eligible to receive more than $830,000 of the $1.4 million, the city of Ironton and the villages of South Point, Chesapeake and Proctorville are in line to receive funds, too, he said.
The $3.7 million in funds are part of $350 million in CARES Act funding to provide payments to local governments to pay for expenses accrued due to the pandemic, according to Stephens.
“I am proud to support legislation that secures these crucial funds to southern Ohio,” Stephens said. “House Bill 481 combines two independent bills into one extensive bill for the greater good of the state. I applaud my colleagues on both sides of the aisle for recognizing the necessity of passing House Bill 481 along to the governor.”
The bill also has passed the Ohio Senate and is on its way to Gov. Mike DeWine for his signature, according to a news release.
Meanwhile, Gallia County schools will receive more than $400,000 in state funds after local power plant closures, according to a news release.
The money was to help cover the cost of local property taxes due to the closure of the James M. Gavin power plant.
“School districts have been hit hard with the aftermath of power plant devaluations, and this legislation is a step in the right direction to protect school districts like Gallia County local schools,” Stephens said in a prepared release.