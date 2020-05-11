SOUTH POINT, Ohio — Beth Wallace McNearney, owner and partner at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home in South Point, Ohio, said she remembers her senior year of high school as one of the most exciting times in her life.
That’s why McNearney and the facility’s staff decided to find a way to help honor the Class of 2020 who won’t be able to celebrate their accomplishments per usual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Slack and Wallace is offering free tribute videos to students and families, which can be shared with friends or loved ones virtually.
“We make DVD tributes for families for funerals, and unfortunately a lot of them are going to graveside services or can’t have a traditional funeral, so we haven’t been making as many,” McNearney said. “We thought we could do a tribute for the seniors and put their pictures on there and offer that to them so they can be recognized.”
It’s a simple process, McNearney said, and those interested can start by emailing their name, accomplishments, awards, hobbies or future plans to info@slackandwallace.com.
“After that, I will send them a link to upload any pictures they want in the order they want. Once they get those uploaded, we create the tribute, send them a preview link, then I finalize it and send the link back for the download,” McNearney said. “With their permission, we’ll post it on our Facebook and website so they can share them with their friends and family.”
Graduates will have the opportunity to upload up to 150 pictures of themselves, group photos with their peers and classmates or their families.
McNearney said the funeral home also has banners on display in its yard for all of the high schools in Lawrence County for seniors to take their picture in front of.
“We’ve gotten a lot of positive feedback, and I’ve enjoyed doing it,” she said. “I feel like I know the kids now when I see their pictures and accomplishments. It’s kind of rewarding to see all the hard work they put in, and they can be recognized even though it’s not a traditional graduation.”
The tribute videos are being offered to any senior in the Tri-State.