Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement from his office Thursday.
DeWine, 73, took a test Thursday as part of the protocol to greet President Donald Trump on the tarmac during his planned arrival in Cleveland to visit a Whirlpool washing machine factory.
Despite the positive result, DeWine does not currently have symptons, according to his office.
The governor is returning to Columbus and will be re-tested, along with his wife Fran.
He plans to follow protocol for COVID-19 and quarantine at his home in Cedarville for the next 14 days
Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, who also took the COVID-19 test Thursday in anticipation of greeting Trump, tested negative.
Today is set to be Trump’s first visit to Ohio since the start of the pandemic. He was scheduled to appear at fundraisers and official White House events Thursday.