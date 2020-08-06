Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $13.95 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


Mike DeWine
Buy Now

In this Dec. 13, 2019, file photo, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine speaks during an interview at the Governor’s Residence in Columbus, Ohio.

 AP Photo/John Minchillo, File

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement from his office Thursday.

DeWine, 73, took a test Thursday as part of the protocol to greet President Donald Trump on the tarmac during his planned arrival in Cleveland to visit a Whirlpool washing machine factory.

Despite the positive result, DeWine does not currently have symptons, according to his office.

The governor is returning to Columbus and will be re-tested, along with his wife Fran.

He plans to follow protocol for COVID-19 and quarantine at his home in Cedarville for the next 14 days

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, who also took the COVID-19 test Thursday in anticipation of greeting Trump, tested negative.

Today is set to be Trump’s first visit to Ohio since the start of the pandemic. He was scheduled to appear at fundraisers and official White House events Thursday.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.