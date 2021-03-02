HUNTINGTON — An outdated reporting system that led to the undercount of more than 4,200 COVID-19 deaths in Ohio will now be retired, the state’s health department director said Tuesday.
The Ohio Department of Health will retire the manual system it used to provide a real-time death toll from the pandemic over the past year after a breakdown in the system led to a massive adjustment last month to the state’s documented death toll.
“We have been building the plane as we fly it,” Health Director Stephanie McCloud said Tuesday. “And unfortunately, we weren’t given all new parts to build it well. We did not have time to stop the plane to land it, get the new parts that we need and then take off again.”
The department on Tuesday switched to rely exclusively on a slower but more reliable and accurate system to count virus-related deaths, McCloud said. It had used this slower process as a quality check to reconcile the data from the manual system that failed.
The slower system is based on death certificates sent to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s infectious diseases database, which are confirmed as COVID-19 deaths before being added to the state’s database. The shift will result in only confirmed, instead of probable, deaths being listed every few days instead of probable deaths listed daily.
The change comes after the health department discovered thousands of unreported deaths last month and announced a restructuring of its infectious disease division. The department said issues with manual data entry affected the reconciliation and reporting of the deaths beginning in October, with most of the uncounted deaths occurring in November and December — the peak of the pandemic’s toll in Ohio.
“We were engaged in a manual process that attempted to provide information in real time,” McCloud said during a briefing. “The manual process is fraught with more opportunities for issues, even though it is faster in time.”
Republican state Auditor Keith Faber has been auditing health department coronavirus death data since September, and his office’s final audit of the 2020 coronavirus death count is expected to be released later this month.
“Auditor Faber is pleased that ODH is taking steps to improve some operational issues while also working proactively to address some of the recommendations that will be made in our audit,” Matt Eiselstein, Faber’s communications director, said.
The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Ohio did not increase over the past two weeks, going from 2,731 new cases per day Feb. 15 to 1,924 new cases per day March 1, according to an Associated Press analysis of data provided by The COVID Tracking Project.
The recent decline and plateauing of cases, deaths and hospitalizations led Gov. Mike DeWine on Tuesday to relieve certain COVID-19 restrictions in the state, including limitations on mass gatherings like weddings and funerals. DeWine also allowed for more seating capacity at indoor and outdoor entertainment venues.
In Kentucky, the state continued to record lower virus case numbers as it readies to receive another large dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
There were 1,080 new cases of the virus reported Tuesday, and 19 new deaths, Gov. Andy Beshear said. The positivity rate, a measure of the percentage of positive tests, was 4.7%, the governor said.
“These numbers are so much lower than we are used to,” Beshear said at a briefing in Frankfort on Tuesday.
Beshear said the state would be receiving 98,000 new COVID-19 vaccine doses this week.
Since the pandemic began in Kentucky nearly a year ago, there have been 4,671 virus-related deaths.
There were seven new cases reported in Boyd County on Tuesday, for a total of 4,562, with patients’ ages ranging from 39 to 78. There have been 61 virus-related deaths in the county.
In West Virginia, 136 new cases of COVID-19 were reported, for a total of 132,184, and one death, for a total of 2,301.
Total cases per county are: Barbour (1,227), Berkeley (9,699), Boone (1,583), Braxton (777), Brooke (2,012), Cabell (7,825), Calhoun (230), Clay (376), Doddridge (467), Fayette (2,677), Gilmer (714), Grant (1,071), Greenbrier (2,434), Hampshire (1,538), Hancock (2,598), Hardy (1,270), Harrison (4,846), Jackson (1,669), Jefferson (3,638), Kanawha (12,134), Lewis (1,042), Lincoln (1,227), Logan (2,704), Marion (3,682), Marshall (3,016), Mason (1,770), McDowell (1,350), Mercer (4,228), Mineral (2,585), Mingo (2,132), Monongalia (8,054), Monroe (951), Morgan (933), Nicholas (1,183), Ohio (3,640), Pendleton (621), Pleasants (803), Pocahontas (596), Preston (2,544), Putnam (4,228), Raleigh (4,717), Randolph (2,395), Ritchie (622), Roane (549), Summers (703), Taylor (1,092), Tucker (503), Tyler (618), Upshur (1,690), Wayne (2,621), Webster (323), Wetzel (1,092), Wirt (360), Wood (7,081), Wyoming (1,744).
Cabell County reported 478 active cases Tuesday, while Wayne County reported 125.