HUNTINGTON — Guidelines have been issued for COVID-19 vaccine providers in Ohio that can administer booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) last week endorsed booster shots for millions of older or otherwise vulnerable Americans, The Associated Press reported.
The Ohio Department of Health recommends booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine for people 65 years old and older or residents in long-term care settings, and people ages 50 to 64 with certain underlying medical conditions.
In addition, people ages 18 to 49 with certain underlying medical conditions, as well as people 18 years old and older who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of their job or living situation, might be eligible for a booster shot based on their individual benefits and risks.
The CDC says that determination should be made by the recipient.
The booster dose can be taken at least six months after the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine was administered.
In Ohio, 1,417 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Saturday and Sunday for a total of 1,140,655.
In West Virginia, 1,376 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Sunday, for a total of 234,802. There were 15,413 active cases statewide.
There were no new deaths related to the virus.
In Kentucky, the Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported 178 new cases of COVID-19 from Tuesday through Friday, for a total of 7,541 cases in the county. There was also one new virus-related death — a 79-year-old woman — for a total of 92.
New cases were reported in patients ranging from 28 days old to 96 years old.
Nationwide, more than 130,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Sunday, for a total of 42,770,371, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There have been 684,884 deaths related to the virus.
