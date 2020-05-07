HUNTINGTON — The next phase of reopening has been announced in Ohio and Kentucky.
On Thursday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said the next phase of the “Responsible Restart Ohio” plan — designed to protect the health of employees, customers and their families while supporting community efforts to control the spread of the novel coronavirus and responsibly get Ohio back to work — relates to restaurants, bars and personal care services.
Outdoor dining at restaurants and bars in the state will be permitted beginning May 15, while dine-in service will resume May 21. Personal care services including hair salons, barbershops, spas, nail salons and tanning facilities may also reopen May 15.
DeWine stressed the importance of continuing to exercise safe health habits as different sectors of the economy begin to reopen.
“Reopening Ohio is a risk, but it’s also a risk if you don’t move forward,” DeWine said in a news release. “We’re on a dangerous road that has never been traveled before in Ohio, and the danger is that we relax and stop taking precautions.
“All of us collectively control this. I ask you to take calculated risks and make good judgments. Continue social distancing, washing your hands and wearing face coverings. If you aren’t concerned with what happens to you, do it for others.”
A detailed list of guidelines and best practices for restaurant and bar owners as well as for personal care service providers can be found at coronavirus.ohio.gov.
As of 2 p.m. Thursday, there were 22,131 total cases of COVID-19 in Ohio, with 1,271 deaths related to the virus.
In Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear also released a timeline for reopening more of the state’s industries. The tentative dates for reopening are:
- May 22: Restaurants, with limited 33% capacity and outdoor seating.
- June 1: Movie theaters and fitness centers.
- June 11: Public and private campgrounds.
- June 15: Child care, with reduced capacity; and potentially low-touch and outdoor youth sports.
There were 6,128 cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky as of 5 p.m. Thursday, 208 of which were newly confirmed. Eleven new deaths related to the virus were reported, including an 87-year-old woman from Grayson, raising the state’s total to 294.
At least 2,177 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus, according to a news release from the governor’s office.
In West Virginia, 21 new cases of COVID-19 were reported as of 5 p.m. Thursday, bringing the state’s total number of positive cases to 1,297.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) said there have been 57,995 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 56,698 negative. There have been 51 deaths in the state related to the virus.
Confirmed cases by county are: Barbour (six), Berkeley (177), Boone (six), Braxton (two), Brooke (three), Cabell (48), Clay (one), Fayette (27), Gilmer (four), Grant (three), Greenbrier (eight), Hampshire (eight), Hancock (11), Hardy (12), Harrison (34), Jackson (136), Jefferson (85), Kanawha (175), Lewis (four), Lincoln (three), Logan (13), Marion (46), Marshall (20), Mason (13), McDowell (six), Mercer (11), Mineral (20), Mingo (two), Monongalia (111), Monroe (six), Morgan (17), Nicholas (eight), Ohio (34), Pendleton (five), Pleasants (two), Pocahontas (two), Preston (14), Putnam (27), Raleigh (nine), Randolph (five), Ritchie (one), Roane (eight), Summers (one), Taylor (eight), Tucker (four), Tyler (three), Upshur (five), Wayne (93), Wetzel (four), Wirt (three), Wood (42) and Wyoming (one).
DHHR has a dashboard at www.coronavirus.wv.gov that contains West Virginia-specific data as well as outbreak information for nursing homes in the state.
More than 25,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the U.S. on Thursday, bringing the nation’s total number of cases to 1,219,066, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There have been 73,297 deaths related to the virus.
The Associated Press reports that for most people, the novel coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus.