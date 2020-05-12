HUNTINGTON — The thunderous roar of fighter jets flew over Cabell Huntington and St. Mary’s hospitals on Tuesday.
The pilots, members of the 180th Fighter Wing of the Ohio Air National Guard, weren’t conducting a training exercise or responding to an emergency. Instead, they were displaying a show of force as a salute to health care workers battling on the front lines of the COVID-19 epidemic.
Members of the Ohio National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing conducted flyovers of eight hospitals in the region, mostly in southeast Ohio. In addition to Cabell Huntington Hospital and St. Mary’s Medical Center, pilots flew over King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland and Southern Ohio Medical Center in Portsmouth, Ohio.
JoAnn Hawarny, of Huntington, was watching the flyover with her two daughters, Samira, age 9, and Gianna, age 7, near the McDonald’s parking lot on Hal Greer Boulevard.
Hawarny said she’s read news reports about similar flyovers conducted in other cities across the country and wanted to bring her daughters to see it for themselves in their hometown. The flyover was also personal to her family because her sister is a doctor, she said.
“It’s very hard keeping on a mask, all the shielding and protective gear they have to wear for eight to 12 hours. It’s just unreal,” she said. “They are tremendous people and heroes to be taking care of the sick right now.”
Christy Spurlock, of Huntington, was watching the flyover from the hospital’s LEAN Improvement and Training Center parking lot. Spurlock said she had seen flyovers for sporting events, but never a flyover meant specifically for health care workers.
She said attending the event was also her way of showing support for every essential employee placing their lives at risk amid the pandemic.
“We support them 100%,” she said. “They are on the front line and putting their life in danger, and we appreciate it.”
Becky and Mace Sturm, of Huntington, said the flyover meant a lot to them because their daughter is an emergency room nurse in Boone County. The Sturms watched the flyover from the parking lot of G.D. Ritzy’s.
“She has been lucky because they have not seen a case until this week,” Becky Sturm said. “Everything has gone really well. The Boone hospital was very prepared.”
Becky Sturm said Tuesday’s event was also special because it was the first time she got to see her grandchildren in person in two months, although they arrived just a few minutes after the jets flew overhead.
Sturm’s family and everyone else will have a chance to witness another flyover at Cabell Huntington Hospital on Wednesday. This time, members of the West Virginia National Guard 130th Airlift Wing will fly over the hospital at approximately 11:17 a.m.
The 130th Airlift Wing intends to fly over 22 hospitals and medical centers in the state in what it’s calling Operation American Resolve.