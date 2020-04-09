Ohio organizations receive federal funds for virus relief
IRONTON — The Ironton-Lawrence County Community Action Organization has been awarded $723,485 in federal funds to detect, diagnose, prevent and treat COVID-19, according to a release from U.S. Rep. Bill Johnson, R-Ohio.
“I know that local health centers will put these resources to good use as they continue to deliver essential services to our communities during this global pandemic,” Johnson said in a prepared release.
The Portsmouth Compass Community Health system also was awarded $544,490 in Health Resources & Service Administration’s Health Center Program grant funds, according to the release.