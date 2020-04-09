Ohio organizations receive federal funds for virus relief

IRONTON — The Ironton-Lawrence County Community Action Organization has been awarded $723,485 in federal funds to detect, diagnose, prevent and treat COVID-19, according to a release from U.S. Rep. Bill Johnson, R-Ohio.

“I know that local health centers will put these resources to good use as they continue to deliver essential services to our communities during this global pandemic,” Johnson said in a prepared release.

The Portsmouth Compass Community Health system also was awarded $544,490 in Health Resources & Service Administration’s Health Center Program grant funds, according to the release.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.