PROCTORVILLE, Ohio — Stadium lights shone from football fields of several high schools in Lawrence County on Monday evening in honor of the graduating class of 2020, which has been impacted by COVID-19.
Schools across the state of Ohio have been “lighting it up” for graduating seniors over the last week, according to Fairland High School Athletic Director Jeff Gorby, who helped organize the event.
“It’s an opportunity for us to honor those kids,” Gorby said. “Our Gov. Mike DeWine has put us out of school for the rest of the year, so it’s kind of fitting that we do this today.”
The celebration at Fairland began at 8:20 p.m. when the stadium lights turned on for exactly 20 minutes and 20 seconds, Gorby said, and students and families were encouraged to drive-through during that time to see and wave at staff from their cars.
“We hate it for our seniors. We never dreamed this would ever happen,” he said. “This is one last ‘hoorah’ to honor them.”
Fairland senior Brooklynn McLain said the celebrations have made seniors across the district, and the state, feel appreciated.
“We weren’t expecting this to be our last time seeing these people,” McLain said. “Our friends, our teachers, our last day — we weren’t expecting it. Doing this just brings hope for the future and that everyone still cares about us and want to see us succeed.”
McLain said although she wishes the situation was different, she is thankful for the teachers and staff along the way that have helped prepare her for the next step — college.
“Even though we weren’t expecting this, we’re ready,” she said.
Other schools in the county, including Rock Hill High School in Ironton and Chesapeake High School, held similar celebrations Monday night.