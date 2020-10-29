HUNTINGTON — The state of Ohio has surpassed a record set Saturday for the most COVID-19 cases reported in a 24-hour period, Gov. Mike DeWine said Thursday.
That number: 3,590. It was more than 700 cases greater than the previous high number of cases reported last Saturday.
“It’s the first time we’ve surpassed 3,000 cases — and 25% more than Saturday’s previous record high,” DeWine said on Twitter. “We also have 194 new hospitalizations reported in the past 24 hours, the third highest we’ve reported so far. The top five highest new hospitalization numbers have all occurred in the past week and a half.”
DeWine called on community leaders in each county to immediately form a local COVID Defense Team consisting of county commissioners, mayors, local hospital leaders, health commissioners, business leaders, religious leaders and others.
“The virus is raging throughout the state, and there is no place to hide,” DeWine said. “We must face this virus head-on with the tools that we know can beat this virus back: masks, social distancing, washing hands frequently, and good ventilation when inside.”
There are 208,937 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Ohio and 5,275 confirmed and probable COVID-19 deaths. A total of 18,800 people have been hospitalized, including 3,816 admissions to intensive care units.
In Lawrence County, 30 new cases were reported Thursday, for a total of 1,085. There was one new death reported, for a countywide total of 28.
As of 4 p.m. Thursday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear reported 1,821 new COVID-19 cases for the state — the highest number of new cases reported on a Thursday, and the third-highest number of new cases reported in a single day.
There were 19 new deaths reported, for a statewide total of 1,461.
In an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19 across the state, Beshear asked residents in 68 “red zone” counties to follow new recommendations beginning Monday, Nov. 2, through Sunday, Nov. 8. The recommendations range from working from home when possible to reducing in-person shopping, avoiding dining in restaurants or bars, and rescheduling, postponing or canceling public events.
An updated list of red zone counties is published every Thursday afternoon at kycovid19.ky.gov.
The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported 13 new positive COVID-19 cases Thursday, all isolating at home.
The health department continues to remind those who attended the Tri-State Revival of Hope from Oct. 16-18 at the House of Grace and the riverfront to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms. Testing is recommended for those who had close contact to the COVID-19 cases connected to the event or anyone who develops new symptoms.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported that as of 10 a.m. Thursday, there have been 757,923 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 23,466 total cases and 443 deaths.
DHHR also confirmed seven new deaths — an 82-year-old woman and a 70-year-old man from Kanawha County; a 71-year-old woman, 73-year-old woman and two 66-year-old women from Wetzel County; and a 74-year-old woman from Berkeley County.
Total cases per county are: Barbour (185), Berkeley (1,615), Boone (381), Braxton (67), Brooke (237), Cabell (1,453), Calhoun (36), Clay (64), Doddridge (71), Fayette (786), Gilmer (64), Grant (194), Greenbrier (200), Hampshire (133), Hancock (224), Hardy (107), Harrison (660), Jackson (388), Jefferson (603), Kanawha (3,683), Lewis (94), Lincoln (253), Logan (770), Marion (391), Marshall (341), Mason (178), McDowell (126), Mercer (762), Mineral (223), Mingo (609), Monongalia (2,316), Monroe (257), Morgan (151), Nicholas (188), Ohio (560), Pendleton (77), Pleasants (30), Pocahontas (70), Preston (200), Putnam (884), Raleigh (825), Randolph (419), Ritchie (41), Roane (111), Summers (119), Taylor (168), Tucker (64), Tyler (35), Upshur (265), Wayne (595), Webster (32), Wetzel (183), Wirt (53), Wood (616) and Wyoming (309).
The Cabell-Huntington Health Department reported 439 active cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.
Testing will be held Friday, Oct. 30, in Cabell, Lincoln and Wayne counties — from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Cabell-Huntington Health Department, 703 7th Ave. in Huntington (flu shots also offered); from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Ave. in Hamlin (walk-in testing); and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Ave. in Wayne.
For testing locations, including drive-thru pharmacy testing, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.
More than 81,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across the U.S. on Thursday, for a total of 8,834,393, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There have been 227,045 deaths related to the virus.