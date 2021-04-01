Ohio plans to begin to ramping up vaccination numbers by meeting people where they are: college campuses, workplaces and churches. But requiring vaccinations remains off the table, Republican Gov. Mike DeWine said Thursday.
Beginning next week, the state will work with Ohio colleges and universities to begin offering vaccinations directly to students before they break for the summer by May 1, DeWine said.
“I think young people understand that they can be spreaders. I think they want to go see their grandmother, they want to go see family and friends, and getting vaccinated is something that I think you’re going to see a lot of young people do,” DeWine said during his briefing.
Similarly, private organizations — such as businesses and churches — will be allowed to open up private clinics beginning April 12 to vaccinate their staff. The move is a reversal of policy by DeWine, who had told health care providers earlier this week to stop scheduling clinics that aren’t open to the public.
DeWine acknowledged that cases are on the rise in the state. The number of cases per 100,000 went up for the second time in two weeks, bad news for the governor’s pledge to end statewide orders — including the mask mandate — when the figure hits 50 per 100,000. The number was 167 cases per 100,000 on Thursday, up from 146 per 100,000 last week.
The governor said he has no plans to raise the threshold for lifting the mask orders, believing that mass vaccinations will drive the numbers down.
“Every single day we make it harder for the virus to jump from one person to another, but it is a race, and this variant is pushing things off because it is so much more contagious,” DeWine said. “We are in a battle, but we’ve got a pretty big cannon, and that cannon is the vaccine, and we just need to keep deploying it every single day, and we will wear this virus down.”
The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Ohio has risen over the past two weeks from about 1,456 new cases per day on March 16 to around 1,842 new cases per day on March 30, according to an Associated Press analysis of data provided by The COVID Tracking Project.
As of Thursday, about 3.5 million people in Ohio have received at least one dose of the vaccine, according to the state Health Department, or about 30% of the population. The state says about 2 million people, or 17% of the population, have completed the vaccination process.
In Kentucky, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell urged his fellow Republicans to be vaccinated against COVID-19 during a visit to a hospital in the western part of the state Thursday.
“As a Republican man, I wasn’t reluctant to get it when I was eligible and I would encourage everybody to do that,” he said. “The sooner we can get to 75%, to herd immunity, and get our economy up and open, the better.”
Flanked by Owensboro Health Regional Hospital administrators, the senator also discussed COVID-19 relief and the state’s vaccine distribution.
While the supply of vaccines has increased significantly since the end of last year, some public health experts have expressed concern that some Americans may be less likely to sign up for a shot because of their political beliefs.
A March poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that 42% of Republicans say they probably or definitely will not get the shot, compared with 17% of Democrats.
Still, in stops across Kentucky this week, Sen. McConnell has been encouraging the Republican-leaning state’s residents to get vaccinated as soon as possible.
“There may be some segments of our population that still have some reservations about this for one reason or another,” he said. “But, what I heard from these health care professionals behind me, is there’s no real good reason not to get the vaccination.”
Statewide, Kentucky had 972 new COVID-19 cases Thursday. Vaccine eligibility will open up to anyone 16 and older starting Monday.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported on Thursday 495 new cases of COVID-19, along with seven new deaths, the youngest being a 41-year-old man from Raleigh County.
The Cabell-Huntington Health Department reported 430 current active COVID-19 cases, down four from Wednesday.