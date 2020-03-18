ATHENS, Ohio — Ohio University President M. Duane Nellis on Wednesday announced the school's decision to postpone Spring 2020 Commencement ceremonies, planned for May 1-2, and graduation recognition activities on all regional campuses.
"When it is safe for our University community to come together again, we will immediately begin planning a postponed Commencement celebration and will notify our graduates and our entire community as plans are developed," Nellis wrote in a letter to the university community.
"Commencement is a significant occasion for our graduating Bobcats and their families, and I know we all feel a great sense of disappointment that we will not be able to celebrate their success together on May 2. However, I greatly look forward to the day when we come back together again for what I expect will be an incredibly memorable and moving Commencement event as we celebrate not only your success at OHIO but also our collective journey through this unprecedented time."
Nellis said OU is actively exploring ways to continue to connect with students and celebrate seniors as they wrap up the semester. Updates will be shared at www.ohio.edu/coronavirus/.