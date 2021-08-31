HUNTINGTON — Ohio University is requiring every student, faculty and staff member to be vaccinated against COVID-19, the university announced Tuesday.
All Ohio students, faculty and staff at all locations, including Ironton and Proctorville, must be fully vaccinated by Nov. 15. For vaccines that require two doses, both doses must be complete by that date. This applies to all employees, including those working remotely, and all students except those enrolled exclusively in fully online programs and coursework who will not access university facilities on any campus in person.
There will be an opportunity to apply for an exemption from the vaccine requirement for medical reasons or for reasons of conscience, including ethical and moral belief or sincerely held religious beliefs.
All students must be vaccinated or granted an exemption in order to participate in any spring semester in-person activities, including face-to-face instruction and residence life, at any location.
Several factors significantly influenced the university’s decision to require vaccinations, including full Food and Drug Administration approval of the Pfizer vaccine, the emergence of the more highly infectious delta variant of COVID-19, and the possibility of breakthrough infections, according to the release.
The University of Miami (Ohio) also issued a vaccine mandate Tuesday.
Statewide, nearly 6,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported, with 67 virus-related deaths.
Public universities in West Virginia have not changed their vaccine policies, though masks are being worn indoors by all.
As of Tuesday morning, 62% of the student body was vaccinated at Marshall University. There are 37 students in isolation and five in quarantine. Six employees were in isolation.
Statewide in West Virginia, 1,030 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Tuesday, for a total of 189,690. There were also 10 virus-related deaths reported, for a total of 3,084.
Among the deaths reported Tuesday were a 94-year-old man from Putnam County and an 80-year-old woman, 57-year-old man and 67-year-old man, all from Logan County.
Total cases per county are: Barbour (1,966), Berkeley (14,502), Boone (2,438), Braxton (1,243), Brooke (2,425), Cabell (10,493), Calhoun (499), Clay (702), Doddridge (710), Fayette (4,185), Gilmer (1,008), Grant (1,445), Greenbrier (3,401), Hampshire (2,156), Hancock (3,071), Hardy (1,765), Harrison (7,121), Jackson (2,555), Jefferson (5,291), Kanawha (17,898), Lewis (1,743), Lincoln (1,876), Logan (3,766), Marion (5,343), Marshall (4,083), Mason (2,478), McDowell (1,936), Mercer (6,080), Mineral (3,286), Mingo (3,187), Monongalia (10,224), Monroe (1,516), Morgan (1,447), Nicholas (2,303), Ohio (4,883), Pendleton (820), Pleasants (1,050), Pocahontas (796), Preston (3,265), Putnam (6,132), Raleigh (8,193), Randolph (3,586), Ritchie (875), Roane (853), Summers (991), Taylor (1,542), Tucker (674), Tyler (947), Upshur (2,622), Wayne (3,760), Webster (719), Wetzel (1,755), Wirt (515), Wood (9,086) and Wyoming (2,484).
Cabell County reported 1,041 active cases Tuesday, while Wayne County reported 361.
In Kentucky, 4,548 new COVID-19 cases were reported, with 23 virus-related deaths.