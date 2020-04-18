RUSSELL, Ky. — Despite plans by Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital to close April 30, the hospital and King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland have signed an agreement to use equipment at Our Lady of Bellefonte in case it is needed because of the pandemic.
The two hospitals are working closely to ensure all patients have access to care during the coronavirus pandemic, according to Kevin Compton, public relations manager at Our Lady of Bellefonte.
The agreement allows King’s Daughters personnel access to Our Lady of Bellefonte hospital and its equipment should there be a surge in demand for health care services, according to a prepared release by Compton.
About two weeks ago, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said the state is looking at ways to ensure the closing hospital and its equipment will be available to King’s Daughters personnel should the need arise.
Our Lady of Bellefonte announced plans earlier this year to close in September. That closing date subsequently was moved up to April 30. Beshear said the hospital could be needed if the surge hits hard in the Tri-State.
The closure will put some 1,200 out of work and looking for jobs elsewhere. More than 300 of them have found new jobs at King’s Daughters, a 465-bed medical center in Ashland, according to Tom Dearing, a medical center spokesman.
“We continue to encourage and stress the need for social distancing, effective hand-washing and wearing masks in public,” Compton said.
“These proactive measures have helped to reduce the spread of COVID-19 cases, and we are optimistic that this trend will continue.”
The decision to move up the closing date at Our Lady of Bellefonte was made due to availability of hospital staff, Compton said earlier.
The hospital was working with King’s Daughters to make arrangements for equipment, space and available associates to expand the King’s Daughters footprint and resources in the event of a surge in demand for health care services, he said.