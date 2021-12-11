COLUMBUS, Ohio — The omicron variant of COVID-19 has been detected in Ohio. The Ohio Department of Health on Saturday reported that the first two cases of the variant were confirmed in the state following genomic sequencing by The Ohio State University Laboratory.
“We have known that it would only be a matter of time until a case of omicron was detected in Ohio,” Department of Health Director Bruce Vanderhoff said in a news release.
The two cases of the omicron variant were detected in adult men in central Ohio, the release said. Both men tested positive on a PCR test Dec. 7, and both had received their initial COVID-19 vaccine more than six months ago but had not received a booster.
While the Department of Health said both men were experiencing mild symptoms and had not been hospitalized, the patients’ ages and what county they reside in were not released. Neither man had traveled internationally recently, and contact tracing was underway.
“This variant’s arrival and the continued impact of the delta variant underscore the importance of our best prevention tool, which is choosing to be vaccinated,” Vanderhoff said in the release. “COVID-19 vaccines, coupled with prevention measures, provide the greatest protection from severe illness resulting in hospitalization or death. If you have not yet been vaccinated, or are eligible for a booster dose, now is the time to go and get your shot.”
Vanderhoff said while the detection of omicron in Ohio is noteworthy, the delta variant continues to be the driving force behind cases and hospitalizations in the state.
“As of (Friday), there were 4,422 patients in the hospital with COVID-19, a high that matches what we experienced in January of 2021 during last winter’s surge,” Vanderhoff said in the release. “The hospitalizations in this delta surge are largely being driven by unvaccinated Ohioans. Severe illness with COVID-19 is largely preventable thanks to vaccines.”
Early reports from South Africa, where the omicron variant was initially detected, suggest this variant may be more contagious and more likely to reinfect people, and isolation and quarantine remain key in preventing further spread of the virus, Vanderhoff said.
“If you are sick with symptoms of COVID-19, you should immediately get tested,” he added. “Even if you are vaccinated, it is important to follow prevention measures to protect yourself and others and to minimize the spread of the virus.”
To schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, visit gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov.