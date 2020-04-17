CHARLESTON — Several groups and organizations announced this week that they have formed a partnership aimed at maximizing stimulus funds for West Virginia in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Obviously, the impact that COVID-19 has had on West Virginia to date is enormous,” Shane Whitehair, president of the West Virginia Association of Regional Councils (WVARC), said in a release announcing the initiative.
Other groups involved include the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce, the West Virginia Development Office and the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority.
The retail closures that have swept across West Virginia and the rest of the nation are unprecedented.
Recently released industry data reveals nearly 4.8 billion square feet of retail space has closed in the U.S., or 54.8% of the total. According to Bloomberg, the retail industry has stopped issuing paychecks to well over one million U.S. employees, with clothing stores and restaurants seeing the worst impact. Other industries have also been negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
One part of the partnership is to collect data specific to West Virginia.
“We don’t really have detailed data regarding the jobs lost, and corresponding business closings, beyond the sheer number of unemployment claims filed in recent days,” Whitehair said. “We think that the best way we can help West Virginians in this time of need is to utilize our resources in a manner that positions the state well for future economic recovery.”
The organizations will collect data on the impact of business closures and accommodations to better understand recovery needs and to assist the public with locating restaurants, pharmacies and other businesses that are still providing services.
Also, WVARC will work with the West Virginia Chamber and local chambers of commerce to utilize a combination of polling efforts and Geographic Information System (GIS) mapping to quantify the COVID-19 economic impact. That data will be analyzed by the regional councils to understand the true economic impact. Once completed, the data will be released to the public and utilized to maximize public relief efforts.
To take the Business Impact survey and the survey for businesses with amended hours and procedures during the pandemic, visit bit.ly/COVIDWVImpact.
“West Virginia citizens and businesses alike are hurting right now,” Steve Roberts, President of the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce, said in the release. “As the U.S. Congress considers further stimulus and relief efforts, we felt one of the best things we could do to help all West Virginians is to put the state in the best position possible to receive such recovery funds.”