HUNTINGTON — More than 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in West Virginia on Wednesday.
The state Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 1,019 new cases, for a total of 269,131. There were also 30 new virus-related deaths reported, for a total of 4,346.
There were 7,478 active cases statewide.
Active cases per county are: Barbour (65), Berkeley (549), Boone (169), Braxton (40), Brooke (62), Cabell (320), Calhoun (35), Clay (32), Doddridge (159), Fayette (135), Gilmer (23), Grant (72), Greenbrier (92), Hampshire (80), Hancock (120), Hardy (85), Harrison (347), Jackson (98), Jefferson (107), Kanawha (643), Lewis (52), Lincoln (115), Logan (97), Marion (313), Marshall (83), Mason (60), McDowell (66), Mercer (200), Mineral (94), Mingo (139), Monongalia (680), Monroe (18), Morgan (48), Nicholas (165), Ohio (98), Pendleton (16), Pleasants (15), Pocahontas (20), Preston (186), Putnam (288), Raleigh (369), Randolph (85), Ritchie (23), Roane (67), Summers (38), Taylor (104), Tucker (26), Tyler (17), Upshur (85), Wayne (100), Webster (46), Wetzel (82), Wirt (15), Wood (306) and Wyoming (129).
DHHR says 51% of eligible West Virginians are fully vaccinated against the virus, which causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, for most people.
For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the virus.
West Virginians 12 years old and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine or to find a vaccine site, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 833-734-0965.
In Kentucky, 1,702 new COVID-19 cases and 20 more virus-related deaths were reported Wednesday, while the rate of residents testing positive for the virus dropped again.
The latest coronavirus-related deaths to be announced included Kentuckians as young as 33 and 37, Gov. Andy Beshear said in an update on social media.
The state’s virus-related death toll rose to at least 9,685 since the pandemic began.
The rate of Kentuckians testing positive for the virus dropped to 5.56%, the governor said.
The state reported that 869 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in Kentucky, down slightly from the prior day. The latest hospital count included 276 virus patients in intensive care units and 145 on ventilators.
Last week, Kentucky reported its lowest number of new COVID-19 cases in 11 weeks.
Kentucky’s COVID-19 hotline can be reached at 800-722-5725, or people looking for a vaccine site can find information online at govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19.
In Ohio, more than 3,800 new cases were reported.
Ohioans can visit gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov to find a vaccine provider near them or check with their local health departments for special vaccination opportunities.