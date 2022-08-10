HUNTINGTON — More than 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across West Virginia on Wednesday.
The state Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 1,074 new cases of the virus Wednesday, for a total of 565,397. There were 3,111 active cases statewide.
The state also reported nine new virus-related deaths Wednesday, for a total of 7,201. Among the new deaths were a 91-year-old woman from Lincoln County and an 84-year-old woman from Mason County.
Active cases per county are: Barbour (21), Berkeley (193), Boone (59), Braxton (15), Brooke (24), Cabell (159), Calhoun (7), Clay (10), Doddridge (10), Fayette (79), Gilmer (11), Grant (22), Greenbrier (82), Hampshire (39), Hancock (36), Hardy (64), Harrison (129), Jackson (37), Jefferson (78), Kanawha (250), Lewis (17), Lincoln (30), Logan (89), Marion (91), Marshall (54), Mason (58), McDowell (47), Mercer (167), Mineral (36), Mingo (48), Monongalia (147), Monroe (33), Morgan (20), Nicholas (54), Ohio (69), Pendleton (3), Pleasants (10), Pocahontas (11), Preston (32), Putnam (88), Raleigh (162), Randolph (40), Ritchie (19), Roane (21), Summers (33), Taylor (20), Tucker (8), Tyler (15), Upshur (44), Wayne (40), Webster (8), Wetzel (24), Wirt (12), Wood (163) and Wyoming (73).
State health experts have said active case counts could be undercounted by anywhere from 10% to 30% due to an end in free testing, a decrease in total testing and the availability of home tests, which cannot be reported to the state or localities.
The state reported 383 hospitalizations due to the virus Wednesday, including 15 pediatric cases. In addition, 62 people — including seven children — were hospitalized in intensive care units. Twelve people — including one child — were reported to be hospitalized on a ventilator.
Also reported were 75 inmates and 57 correctional system staff with positive test results.
The DHHR recommends residents 6 months and older get a COVID-19 vaccine, with children 5 years and older also receiving a booster shot when due. A second booster shot is recommended for adults over 50 or children younger than 13 with serious or chronic health conditions.
As of Wednesday, 63.8% of the state population — 1.1 million people — had received at least one dose of the vaccination, but only 987,963 were considered fully vaccinated.
More information about vaccinations can be found at vaccinate.wv.gov or by calling 833-734-0965.
