HUNTINGTON — More than 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across West Virginia on Wednesday.

The state Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 1,074 new cases of the virus Wednesday, for a total of 565,397. There were 3,111 active cases statewide.

