HUNTINGTON — More than 1,300 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across West Virginia on Monday.
The state Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 1,316 new cases of the virus, for a total of 199,300, and 24 new deaths, for a total of 3,148.
Among the deaths were a 71-year-old man from Wayne County and a 61-year-old man from Mason County.
Total cases per county are: Barbour (2,070), Berkeley (14,892), Boone (2,586), Braxton (1,348), Brooke (2,499), Cabell (11,045), Calhoun (611), Clay (803), Doddridge (796), Fayette (4,418), Gilmer (1,041), Grant (1,544), Greenbrier (3,667), Hampshire (2,267), Hancock (3,143), Hardy (1,842), Harrison (7,448), Jackson (2,716), Jefferson (5,452), Kanawha (18,793), Lewis (1,898), Lincoln (1,953), Logan (3,972), Marion (5,586), Marshall (4,205), Mason (2,642), McDowell (2,033), Mercer (6,389), Mineral (3,419), Mingo (3,376), Monongalia (10,536), Monroe (1,642), Morgan (1,501), Nicholas (2,467), Ohio (5,003), Pendleton (888), Pleasants (1,113), Pocahontas (843), Preston (3,401), Putnam (6,476), Raleigh (8,629), Randolph (3,818), Ritchie (937), Roane (904), Summers (1,039), Taylor (1,611), Tucker (726), Tyler (1,002), Upshur (2,839), Wayne (3,990), Webster (778), Wetzel (1,863), Wirt (570), Wood (9,647) and Wyoming (2,623).
Cabell County reported 1,296 active cases Monday.
In Ohio, the Lawrence County Health Department said it reported 1,137 new positive cases of COVID-19 in August, along with 36 hospitalizations and four virus-related deaths. For comparison, the health department said there were 233 cases, 28 hospitalizations and 10 deaths in the same month last year.
Lawrence County ranks fourth out of the state’s 88 counties for the highest number of new positive cases — behind Pike, Highland and Adams counties.
The health department will host COVID-19 vaccine clinics throughout the upcoming week:
Tuesday, Sept. 7: 5 to 7 p.m., Symmes Valley High School library.
Wednesday, Sept. 8: 9 a.m. to noon, South Point Board of Education building; and 1 to 5 p.m., Chesapeake Middle School.
Thursday, Sept. 9: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., rotunda, OU Southern Campus; and 3 to 7 p.m., Lawrence County Health Department.
Friday, Sept. 10: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., rotunda, OU Southern Campus.
Statewide, nearly 4,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Monday.
