Registered nurse Stephanie Barnett prepares doses of the vaccine as the Lawrence County Health Department holds a walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic on March 9, 2021, at the South Point Board of Education building.
Registered nurse Patty Gleichahf, right, administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to Mark Mathis during the Lawrence County Health Department’s walk-in vaccine clinic on March 9, 2021, at the South Point Board of Education building.
HUNTINGTON — Cases of COVID-19 continue to be reported in the Tri-State.
In Lawrence County, officials with the Lawrence County Health Department said 110 new cases of COVID-19 were reported over the past week. There were five virus-related hospitalizations in that time.
The county has reported 10,422 cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, resulting in 669 hospitalizations and 171 virus-related deaths.
Health officials agree that vaccination remains one of the best ways to prevent COVID-19, and vaccines are available at pharmacies, health departments and clinics around the region.
Getting vaccinated also makes many individuals eligible for current prize giveaways, such as the Ohio Vax-2-School program underway in the Buckeye State.
Eligible residents in Ohio can sign up to win among $2 million in prizes through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28. People can enter online at www.ohiovax2school.com or by phone at 833-427-5634. The program, which will offer 150 scholarships of $10,000 and five scholarships of $100,000, is open to Ohioans ages 5 to 25 who have received at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Ohio Vax-2-School prize scholarships are awarded in Ohio 529 College Advantage plans and can be used at any Ohio college, university, technical/trade school or career program.
Beginning Monday, Nov. 29, and continuing through Friday, Dec. 3, 30 daily $10,000 scholarship winners will be announced at 3:30 p.m. on Twitter and Instagram. Grand prize winners will be announced Friday, Dec. 3, during the Ohio Lottery broadcast.
Health officials in Ohio said that although children are less likely than adults to get severely ill from COVID-19, they become sick and can suffer lasting complications or even death due to the virus. According to the Ohio Department of Health, more than 230,000 children in the state have contracted COVID-19 as of Friday, and 17 residents under age 18 have died.
Nationally, the virus has taken the lives of more than 900 children, the Department of Health said.
The Associated Press reports that for most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the virus.
