HUNTINGTON — More than 2,200 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in West Virginia on Sunday as the pandemic continues to ravage the state.
The state Department of Health and Human Resources reported 2,244 new cases of the virus, bringing the state’s total number of cases to 210,289. There were no new virus-related deaths reported Sunday, but there were 83 deaths in the past week and 3,207 overall.
There were 27,137 active cases across the state Sunday.
The statewide total of 7,849 positive cases for the six days ending Saturday passed the seven-day total for the previous week, which was the second highest during the pandemic.
The highest for one week was nearly 8,200 cases in early January as virus vaccines were being offered only for people ages 65 and older.
The amount of weekly virus deaths statewide has gone up steadily since early August, when six deaths were reported for the week of Aug. 9.
Health officials continued to urge people to get vaccinated against the virus, with 925,696 people in West Virginia fully vaccinated.
Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, at the church’s parking lot off 10th Street and 6th Avenue in Huntington. Drive-thru and walk-up vaccines will be offered, with no appointment necessary. Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.
Cases also continue to rise in Ohio.
The Lawrence County Health Department on Sunday reported that there have been 657 new cases of COVID-19 in the county since Sept. 1. For comparison, there were 75 cases reported from Sept. 1-11 in 2020.
The health department pointed out that hospitals in the area are overwhelmed with COVID-19 cases and intensive care units are filling up with patients who have tested positive for the virus. The majority of hospitalizations and deaths due to COVID-19 are among the unvaccinated, the health department said.
Health officials reminded the community that masks have been shown to reduce the spread of the virus.
“Regardless of your vaccine status, please consider wearing a mask indoors when in areas with a high risk of transmission,” the health department said in a Facebook post. “Wash your hands often. Stay home when you’re sick. Please do what you can to protect yourself and others.”
In Kentucky, the Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported 232 cases of COVID-19 from Sept. 7-10. Cases were reported in patients ranging in age from 3 months old to 84 years old, with more than 60 cases in children under the age of 18.