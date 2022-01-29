HUNTINGTON — More than 3,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in West Virginia on Saturday.
The state Department of Health and Human Resources reported 3,317 new cases, for a total of 442,206 since the beginning of the pandemic nearly two years ago. There are 17,408 active cases statewide.
There were no new virus-related deaths in the state, which has recorded 5,743 deaths related to COVID-19.
More than 1,000 people were hospitalized with the virus Saturday, with DHHR reporting 1,059 people — including 15 pediatric patients — hospitalized statewide. While the number of patients is down from earlier in the week when the state set a record for the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19, it is higher than the previous record of 1,012 set in September.
Of those hospitalized Saturday, 237 were in intensive care units and 115 were receiving care on ventilators.
Being fully vaccinated and boosted is the most effective way to avoid serious illness, hospitalization or death from the virus, health officials say. To date, nearly 56% of eligible West Virginians are fully vaccinated.
People 5 years old and older are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, and booster doses are available to anyone 12 and older who previously received an initial round of an mRNA vaccine at least five months ago or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot two months ago.
In Ohio, the Lawrence County Health Department reported 903 new cases of COVID-19 for the week of Jan. 20-27, which ranked the county No. 2 in the state for number of new cases. It was No. 14 the previous week.
In January alone, there have been 3,737 positive cases of COVID-19 reported in the county.
There have been 15,751 total cases in the county since the pandemic began, with 195 virus-related deaths.
Statewide, health officials on Friday announced a new partnership that will make more COVID-19 rapid tests available to residents.
Through Project Access COVID Tests (Project ACT), the Rockefeller Foundation is joining six states to make tests available to households in traditionally underserved areas, according to a news release from the Ohio Department of Health. The state’s initial allocation through the partnership will be 175,000 tests that people can receive through home delivery.
“Ohio was one of the first states to ensure free rapid testing kits were widely available and has purchased 5.6 million kits, distributing them to schools, colleges and universities, libraries and local health departments,” Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, Ohio Department of Health director, said in the release. “As the rapid test shortage is felt across the nation, this partnership with the Rockefeller Foundation will increase access to tests for those at high risk and help reduce spread in our communities.”
Eligible communities were determined based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations and state data, the release said. People can check their eligibility online at AccessCOVIDTests.org.