HUNTINGTON — More than 3,700 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in West Virginia on Saturday.
The state Department of Health and Human Resources reported 3,734 new cases of the virus, for a total of 12,359 active cases statewide. There were no new virus-related deaths.
West Virginia has reported 5,846 virus deaths since the pandemic began nearly two years ago.
There were 1,004 people hospitalized with the virus statewide, with 15 of those patients being children. Of the hospitalized patients, 215 are in intensive care units and 123 require the use of a ventilator.
The majority of the southern part of the state remains red on the DHHR’s COVID-19 risk map.
In Ohio, Lawrence County has moved to the top of the list of the state’s 88 counties for the highest number of new COVID-19 cases. The community transmission level in the county remains high, based on information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
County health officials on Friday reported 601 new cases for the week of Jan. 27 through Feb. 3, for a total of 16,561. There were six new virus-related deaths, for a total of 198.
In January, the county reported 4,265 positive cases of COVID-19 and 21 deaths. The deaths ranged in patients from 38 to 86.
Statewide, nearly 3,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Saturday, for a total of 2,608,055, with 34,191 virus-related deaths.
In Kentucky, there have been 1,193,783 positive cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, with 13,063 deaths.
Every county in the state is designated as “red” on the incidence rate map, signaling high transmission.
