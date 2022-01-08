HUNTINGTON — More than 4,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in West Virginia on Saturday as the virus keeps its grasp on the state and region.
The state Department of Health and Human Resources reported 4,184 new cases, for a total of 355,872 since the coronavirus pandemic began.
There were 16,245 active cases statewide, an increase of more than 2,200 active cases since the previous day.
There were no new virus-related deaths reported, with the state remaining at 5,421 COVID-19 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.
In Cabell County, there were 914 active cases as of Friday, with a total of 16,306 confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic. There have been 306 virus-related deaths in the county.
In Ohio, the Lawrence County Health Department said 476 new COVID-19 cases had been reported in the county since Jan. 1, with nine hospitalizations and four deaths.
Officials encouraged residents to do what they could to help stop the spread of the virus. They recommended staying home when sick; getting tested if showing symptoms of COVID-19 — and notifying the health department if you test positive on an at-home test — getting vaccinated or getting a booster dose; and washing hands often.
There have been 12,434 total cases of COVID-19 in Lawrence County, with 184 deaths.
Statewide, there have been 2,170,139 cases reported since the beginning of the pandemic, with 30,072 virus-related deaths.
In Kentucky, more than 915,000 total cases of COVID-19 have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, and the state has reported 12,358 virus-related deaths.
As of Friday, all but one county — Menifee — was designated “red” on the state’s incidence rate map. Red indicates high spread of COVID-19. The state’s positivity rate was 24.45%.
The Associated Press reports that for most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The vast majority of people recover from the virus.
Health officials say fully vaccinating and, if eligible, getting a booster shot is the best way to prevent serious illness, hospitalization or death from a COVID-19 infection. Booster doses can be given five months after someone receives their initial mRNA round of the vaccine or two months after receiving the Johnson & Johnson one-dose.
Information about vaccines and where to find one can be found online at www.vaccines.gov.