HUNTINGTON — The Pallottine Foundation of Huntington and its board of trustees has announced its Phase One COVID-19 Emergency Initiative awards.

The Pallottine Foundation of Huntington’s first phase of grant funding will support Tri-State nonprofits affected by the ongoing pandemic. The Foundation’s Phase One COVID-19 Emergency Response Initiative awarded $225,000 to organizations in its 20-county service area.

This first phase of emergency response funding includes:

Public health support:

  • West Virginia Local Health Inc., $140,000.
  • Cabell-Huntington Coalition for the Homeless, $12,413.

Emergency food assistance:

  • Facing Hunger Foodbank, $50,000.
  • Huntington City Mission, $10,000.
  • Manna Meal Inc., $10,000.
  • Kanawha Senior

Services Inc., $2,400.

