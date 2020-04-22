HUNTINGTON — The Pallottine Foundation of Huntington and its board of trustees has announced its Phase One COVID-19 Emergency Initiative awards.
The Pallottine Foundation of Huntington’s first phase of grant funding will support Tri-State nonprofits affected by the ongoing pandemic. The Foundation’s Phase One COVID-19 Emergency Response Initiative awarded $225,000 to organizations in its 20-county service area.
This first phase of emergency response funding includes:
Public health support:
- West Virginia Local Health Inc., $140,000.
- Cabell-Huntington Coalition for the Homeless, $12,413.
Emergency food assistance:
- Facing Hunger Foodbank, $50,000.
- Huntington City Mission, $10,000.
- Manna Meal Inc., $10,000.
- Kanawha Senior
Services Inc., $2,400.