LOGAN, W.Va. — The Aracoma Story Inc.’s board of directors has officially announced the cancellation of the company’s 2020 summer season, while locally, Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District and Huntington Area Regional Theater have announced changes to its performance plans.
“While we are all anxious to return to the stage, we have been monitoring this health crisis and do not think we can safely continue with our summer schedule,” said The Aracoma Story President Diana O’Briant. “The safety and health of our company and audience members are our main priority, and although we are saddened to come to this decision, we know it’s for the best.
“Each of our productions comes together through hundreds of hours of collaboration in rehearsals and behind-the-scenes work, and at this time, the guidelines and uncertainty for restrictions in the near future make moving forward with these productions difficult.”
The Aracoma Story Inc. had secured the rights for three productions for this summer. After a long absence, the company’s namesake and original drama, “The Aracoma Story,” was slated to return in June. The bubbly and fun Elle Woods would conquer love and Harvard Law in “Legally Blonde” in July, and the summer season was to conclude with the Johnny Cash musical “Ring of Fire” in August.
O’Briant said she is hopeful the company will be able to return to the stage this year, in the fall or winter.
HART in the Park on Tuesday announced the cancellation of “Elf: The Musical” due to the ongoing pandemic. However, “The Addams Family the Musical” and “101 Dalmatian Kids Pre-Show,” previously scheduled for June, will be performed in July in the Ritter Park Amphitheater.
Tentative show dates are July 10-12, July 17-19 and July 24-26, with the pre-show beginning at 7:30 p.m. and the main show at 8:30 p.m.
Tickets will be $12 for children and seniors and $15 for adults.
Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District will be adhering to all physical distancing guidelines regarding crowd occupancy; more information is available at ghprd.org.