HUNTINGTON — Heading into another holiday weekend during the pandemic, the Tri-State continues to see an increase of spread of the novel coronavirus.
The Cabell-Huntington Health Department said Thursday in a release that the current spike in cases is linked to several causes, including people not wearing face masks and not social distancing. People have also contracted the virus at gatherings locally, as well as by traveling to other states.
There were seven new positive cases reported in Cabell County on Friday, with 34 new cases reported in the past seven days. There are now 76 active cases in the county, according to the state dashboard.
Of the county’s infected, 28.28% are in the age group 20-29, followed by 40-49 at 20%. Fifteen percent are 60 or older.
During his final press briefing of the week Thursday, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice — who will possibly make masks mandatory next week — urged all residents to enjoy a safe Fourth of July.
“You gotta be careful, West Virginia,” Justice said. “There are winds blowing in this nation that are bad winds. Stay right with me and stay together. (Wearing a mask) may be an inconvenience and you may not like it, but there are things in life I may not like, too, but for the sake of the good, I do it. So stay with me.”
Social distancing, also called “physical distancing,” means keeping space between yourself and other people outside your home. To practice social or physical distancing, stay at least 6 feet (about two arms’ lengths) from other people. All people for whom it is safe to wear a face covering over the nose and mouth should do so in the presence of any other person not in your household, especially indoors, but also outdoors to reduce the chance of illness or quarantine.
A mask could prevent a person needing to be quarantined even if they come in contact with a positive person.
There were 73 new positive cases of COVID-19 reported Friday statewide, for a total of 3,126, and 2,359 test results were received by the state. Deaths remained at 93.
In Ohio, the Lawrence County Health Department reported one new positive case of COVID-19, for a total of 19 active cases in the county.
Statewide, there were 51,581 positive cases of COVID-19 and 2,903 deaths.
In Kentucky, the Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported one new positive case, a 29-year-old man isolating at home. There are 23 active cases in the county.
Statewide, there were 16,376 positive cases of COVID-19, 299 of which were newly reported Friday, and four new deaths, for a total of 585.
Across the U.S., more than 53,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Friday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, bringing the nation’s total number of cases to 2,732,531. There have been 128,648 deaths related to the virus.