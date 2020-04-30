HUNTINGTON — Lights, horns and sirens flooded through Huntington on Thursday in a scene that would normally be scary for the average hospital employee.
However, during the COVID-19 epidemic, the scene was a welcomed one.
A parade of police vehicles, fire trucks, ambulances and everyday cars participated in a “Salute to Our Health Care Workers,” driving by Cabell Huntington Hospital and St. Mary’s Medical Center to give thanks to those on the front lines of the crisis.
The parade was similar to ones being organized in cities across the country in a show of solidarity between first responders and health care workers. The city of Huntington organized the caravan, which was announced by Mayor Steve Williams at the City Council meeting Monday.
The caravan rolled past both hospitals as dozens of hospital employees watched from outside or from windows and captured the event on their phones. Cabell Huntington Hospital uploaded the parade to its official Facebook page.
“So honored to have our first responders and city workers parade by our health care team to recognize their hard work and dedication to our community!” the hospital said.
Williams said the parade was organized as the simplest way to thank those battling the epidemic.
“There are two important words that we learn when we are children — ‘thank you,’” Williams said. “Individuals working in hospitals are on the front lines putting their lives at risk, and our community needs to show them our appreciation.”
Several agencies participated in the event, including the Huntington Police Department, the Huntington Fire Department, the Huntington Public Works Department, Cabell County Emergency Medical Services, the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department, the Marshall University Police Department and the West Virginia State Police.
“The idea of this first responder caravan is circular. Not only does it give an opportunity for our first responders to say thank you to our health care workers, it allows our health care workers and the community as a whole to show their appreciation back to our police department, fire department and Public Works employees,” Williams said. “They have not missed a day of work. That’s the definition of ‘essential’ employees.”