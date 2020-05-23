Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $4.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


BARBOURSVILLE — A parade Friday evening in the village of Barboursville honored Cabell Midland High School students whose senior year was cut short by the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

The Class of 2020 was encouraged to wear their caps and gowns and show their school spirit one last time as well as decorate their vehicles or floats with family-friendly signs.

Students also had the chance to purchase honorary banners from a local graphic design shop over the past month, which lined the streets of the parade route.

Masks were distributed prior to the start of the celebration, and students and spectators were advised to maintain social distancing.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.