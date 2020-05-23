BARBOURSVILLE — A parade Friday evening in the village of Barboursville honored Cabell Midland High School students whose senior year was cut short by the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.
The Class of 2020 was encouraged to wear their caps and gowns and show their school spirit one last time as well as decorate their vehicles or floats with family-friendly signs.
Students also had the chance to purchase honorary banners from a local graphic design shop over the past month, which lined the streets of the parade route.
Masks were distributed prior to the start of the celebration, and students and spectators were advised to maintain social distancing.