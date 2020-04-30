HUNTINGTON — A show of support for health care workers in Huntington is set to take place later this morning.
At Monday's Huntington City Council meeting, Mayor Steve Williams announced plans for a parade to salute health care workers at two hospitals within the city.
Police officers, firefighters, members of Huntington Public Works and Cabell County EMS will lead a convoy of sirens and horns to thank hospital workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Vehicles will line up at Huntington Fire Department’s Centennial Station No. 1 at 839 7th Ave., at 11:45 a.m. They will leave at noon and first travel to Cabell Huntington Hospital and then to St. Mary’s Medical Center.
People are invited to attend in their vehicles, but Williams stressed that everyone must follow social distancing practices.