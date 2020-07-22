ASHLAND — The Paramount Arts Center has decided to cancel its Jazz Alley series for this year.
PAC officials say they remain committed to the health of customers, performers and employees, and are following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) best practices at all performances.
Per Paramount Arts Center policy for all canceled events, refunds will be granted to ticketholders and will begin to be processed through the Box Office immediately.
The 2020 Jazz Alley series dates that are affected by these cancellations are: July 25 — John Rankin, Tom Fischer and Richard Scott; Aug. 8 — Cynthia Sayer Trio; Sept. 5 — Bob Thompson & The Unit; Sept. 12 — Greg Abate; and Oct. 3 — Laila Biali.
“We hope you will recognize the profound impact these event changes will have on the livelihoods of our local performers and companies and ask for your patience as we work with them around this issue,” PAC officials wrote in a news release.