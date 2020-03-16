Parking changes made to aid businesses during outbreak
HUNTINGTON — Mayor Steve Williams on Monday directed the Huntington Municipal Parking Board to work with local businesses in the downtown area on parking accommodations that will allow them to adjust their operations amid the response to COVID-19.
The Parking Board is working with restaurants on a case-by-case basis in the downtown to provide parking locations for pick-up services in front of or near their businesses.
Williams also encouraged community members to continue to support local businesses by shopping online, ordering gift cards and ordering food through locally owned restaurants for pick-up.