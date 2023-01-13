The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Although the COVID-19 pandemic isn’t at the front of the mind of most Americans in 2023, efforts to vaccinate vulnerable communities are still ongoing.

The Partnership of African American Churches (PAAC) held a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in Huntington on Friday. The organization is one of the few remaining pop-up clinics operating in West Virginia.

