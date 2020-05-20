HUNTINGTON — Peoples Bank Foundation Inc. on Wednesday announced it donated $26,667 to Facing Hunger Foodbank to be used for an emergency food fund established to help those affected by the economic downturn caused by COVID-19.
The donation amount is enough to provide 200,000 meals for Facing Hunger Foodbank.
“Peoples Bank has been a great partner for us with their commitment to community,” said Cynthia Kirkhart, executive director of Facing Hunger Foodbank, in the release. “Today’s gift of 200,000 meals allows us to supply food to all 248 agencies in our footprint.”
Peoples Bank, headquartered in Marietta, Ohio, has nine locations within the 17 counties served by Facing Hunger Foodbank. The Peoples Bank Foundation Inc. was organized and is funded by Peoples Bank to enhance the quality of life for individuals served by organizations located in communities served by the financial institution.
“Part of being a true community bank is to provide support to those who need it,” said Tyler Wilcox, executive vice president and south region president of Peoples Bank, in a news release. “Peoples Bank is doing what we can to help clients, employees and communities during these difficult times. We are proud to support Facing Hunger Foodbank as we know the ill effects that food insecurity can have on individuals and families in our communities.”