CHARLESTON — In an emergency meeting, the state Personnel Board approved a 20% pay differential for Bureau of Children and Families employees called in to fill COVID-19 staffing shortages in the Department of Health and Human Resources.

Wendy Elswick, Division of Personnel assistant director, said DHHR had requested the pay differential for BCF employees who are called in to fill staffing shortages for DHHR employees who have to quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 or after possible exposure to coronavirus.

BCF employees assigned to fill COVID-19 related staffing shortages will be eligible for the pay differential for two pay periods or until the emergency coverage period ends.

