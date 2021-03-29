CHARLESTON — Walmart will begin offering vaccinations in West Virginia this week through a federal pharmacy partnership, according to a state pandemic response leader.
James Hoyer, a retired major general leading the state's coronavirus task force, said last Friday more details about the partnership will be announced soon.
"There's a firm percentage of the population out there that lives within 10 miles of a Walmart in West Virginia, as well as all across the country," Hoyer said through a news release from the governor's office. "So it's another great addition to our vaccination program — it's going to be big."
Some pharmacy chains such as Walgreens have already been part of the federal program, where doses are directly shipped to the participating stores.
CVS Health also announced Monday that it will begin vaccinating eligible populations on Wednesday, March 31, at two CVS Pharmacy locations in Charleston and Huntington.
As more supply becomes available, the company plans to expand vaccine to more store locations and communities.
For those locations, appointments will start to become available for booking on Tuesday, March 30, as the store receives shipments of vaccine. Walk-in vaccinations without an appointment will not be provided.
Vaccines at participating CVS Pharmacy locations in West Virginia will be administered to individuals meeting state criteria, as well as K-12 teachers and staff and childcare workers. Patients must register in advance at CVS.com, through the CVS Pharmacy app, or by calling 800-746-7287.
The Wayne County Health Department will be administering Moderna vaccine to anyone 18 years and older at a drive-thru clinic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, April 1, at its location, 217 Kenova Ave. in Wayne. No appointment is necessary.