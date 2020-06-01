Essential reporting in volatile times.

The annual 68th Antiques Show & Sale sponsored by the Huntington Pilot Club has been cancelled due to the difficulties posed by the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The show was scheduled for Aug. 14, 15 and 16 at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. Hundreds of dealers and attendees, both local and national, were expected to attend. While the large attendance generally contributes to the success of the annual show, the potential consequences of so many people gathering together was not considered worth the risk of the possible spread of the virus, organizers said in a news release.

For more information concerning the planned 2021 Antiques Show and Sale, contact clinejoy@marshall.edu

