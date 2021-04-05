HUNTINGTON — The annual Antiques Show & Sale sponsored by the Huntington, WV Pilot Club, scheduled for Aug. 13-15 at the Mountain Health Arena, has been canceled due to coronavirus.
Organizers expected hundreds of dealers and attendees at the event, and said they determined the potential consequences of so many people gathering was not worth the risk of the possible spread of the virus.
Financial difficulties of patrons and sponsors of the show were also taken into consideration, they said in a news release.
The group hopes to proceed with the annual show in August 2022. Contact Mary Pat Owen at 304-736-3513 or Deborah Chapman 304-697-2082.