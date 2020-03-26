BARBOURSVILLE – Barboursville police are investigating after a man allegedly lied about charity work surrounding the COVID-19 coronavirus to receive a free hotel room in the area.
According to the Barboursville Police Department, a man went to a Barboursville hotel with a U-Haul truck claiming to work for the American Legion, stating he was carrying supplies for needy veterans affected by the COVID-19 coronavirus. The man, possibly named “Michael”, was comped a room at the hotel after using fake American Legion credentials.
However when an alert hotel clerk called the Legion to verify, they were informed the man’s claims were fraudulent. He disappeared before police were able to respond.
“Some people rise to the occasion and become heroes in the midst of crisis. Some people sink to the lowest level and become zeros. Here is a zero we would like to identify,” the police department wrote on its Facebook page Thursday.
Police believe the man is from the Ashland, Kentucky area.
Anyone with further information, including the man’s identity, is asked to contact the police department at 304-736-5203.
HUNTINGTON ROBBERY: The Huntington Police Department is investigating after a gas station was robbed at knifepoint just after midnight Thursday.
The robbery was reported at a gas station in the 2400 block of Third Avenue in Huntington at about 12:13 a.m. Thursday.
According to interim Huntington Police Chief Ray Cornwell, the suspect produced a knife at an employee of the store. The clerk backed up, at which time the suspect stole several cartons of cigarettes before fleeing.
Police have no official suspects as of 8 a.m. Thursday and are continuing to investigate.
The following information was provided by police reports from the Huntington Police Department:
First-degree robbery, 12:11 a.m. Thursday, 2400 block of Third Avenue.
Petit larceny, 1:45 a.m. Monday, 700 block of Seventh Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance, 9:46 p.m. Wednesday, 1300 block of 14th Street.
Burglary, entry of a dwelling or outhouse, 2 p.m. Wednesday, 300 block of Division Street.
Petit larceny, 5:28 p.m. Wednesday, first block of 26th Street.
Destruction of property, 3 p.m. Wednesday, 2500 block of Guyan Avenue.
Burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse, 11 p.m. Feb. 11, 500 block of Washington Avenue.
Deceased person, 2:08 p.m. Tuesday, first block of Bradley Foster Drive.
Destruction of property, 11 p.m. Tuesday, 1000 block of Madison Avenue.
Petit larceny, 9 a.m. Wednesday, 100 block of Jefferson Avenue.
Runaway juvenile, 11 a.m. Wednesday, First block of West Sixth Avenue.
Grand larceny, 10 p.m. Sunday, 1400 block of 28th Street..
Paraphernalia, 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, 400 block of West 18th Street.
Information Report, 9 a.m. Wednesday, 1500 block of 7th Avenue.
Malicious or unlawful assault, 12:22 a.m. Wednesday, 900 block of 9th Avenue.
Stolen Auto, 9 a.m. Tuesday, 2300 block of Johnstown Road.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:
Elizabeth Elaine Walker, 23, as jailed at 4:55 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with robbery and battery. Bond was not set.
Jeremy Michael Walker, 41, was jailed at 4:55 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with robbery. Bond was not set.
Gloria Jean Akerman, 54, was jailed at 3:20 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged her with burglary and petit larceny. Bond was not set.
Melissa Dawn Copley, 46, was jailed at 3:20 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Wayne County charged her with burglary and petit larceny. Bond was $32,524.