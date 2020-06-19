HUNTINGTON — Dining areas, tennis courts and the pool at Guyan Golf and Country Club in Huntington are closed until further notice after three people tested positive for COVID-19.
One staff member, as well as a member and his wife, have tested positive for the virus. All of the club’s employees are now being tested and although the testing is incomplete, the results have been negative so far, according to a statement from Isaac Meyers, director of operations at the club.
Meyers said he and his team immediately began working with the Cabell-Huntington Health Department and notified membership and staff on Thursday after the cases were confirmed.
“While we will always protect the personal information of our members and staff, we are sharing this information publicly to prevent any uncertainty about the safety of our operations,” Meyers said. “As in the past, the safety and well-being of everyone connected to the Guyan Golf & Country Club is our highest priority.”
The facilities will reopen once all of the staff’s test results are received.
As of 10 a.m. Friday, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 145,932 total confirmed laboratory results received for COVID-19 statewide, with 2,435 cases and 88 deaths.