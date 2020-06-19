Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $4.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


HUNTINGTON — Dining areas, tennis courts and the pool at Guyan Golf and Country Club in Huntington are closed until further notice after three people tested positive for COVID-19.

One staff member, as well as a member and his wife, have tested positive for the virus. All of the club’s employees are now being tested and although the testing is incomplete, the results have been negative so far, according to a statement from Isaac Meyers, director of operations at the club.

Meyers said he and his team immediately began working with the Cabell-Huntington Health Department and notified membership and staff on Thursday after the cases were confirmed.

“While we will always protect the personal information of our members and staff, we are sharing this information publicly to prevent any uncertainty about the safety of our operations,” Meyers said. “As in the past, the safety and well-being of everyone connected to the Guyan Golf & Country Club is our highest priority.”  

The facilities will reopen once all of the staff’s test results are received.

As of 10 a.m. Friday, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 145,932 total confirmed laboratory results received for COVID-19 statewide, with 2,435 cases and 88 deaths.

Follow reporter Hanna Pennington via Twitter @hpennHD.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.