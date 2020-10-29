HUNTINGTON — Positive cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed at three schools in Cabell County.
An individual at Huntington High School who tested positive for COVID-19 was last at school Wednesday, according to a news release from Cabell County Schools.
Contact tracing has been conducted, resulting in 14 additional individuals in the Huntington High community being asked to quarantine after it was determined that they had come into direct contact with the individual who tested positive.
An individual at Nichols Elementary School who tested positive was last at school Monday. Contact tracing conducted in that case resulted in no additional individuals being asked to quarantine.
An individual at Spring Hill Elementary School who tested positive was last at school Oct. 23. Contact tracing for that case resulted in four additional individuals at Spring Hill Elementary and one additional employee of the Transportation Department being asked to quarantine.
All three schools remain open and on the blended learning schedule previously announced, the school district said.
Cabell County Schools has a COVID-19 Action Center on the district’s website at www.cabellschools.com to help keep the community informed on the number of positive cases in individual schools and how many students and staff are quarantined due to potential exposure to the virus.