HUNTINGTON — When the COVID-19 outbreak began to rear its ugly head in America last month, registered nurse Chandler Fulks said she began to pray about how she could help.
Last week, the 24-year-old Proctorville, Ohio, resident saw a Facebook post from a nurse at a beleaguered hospital in New York City, which now has one of the highest concentrations of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the world. The nurse had discussed the dire situation and its effect on hospital employees, leaving them exhausted and feeling helpless.
That’s when Fulks said she realized what she could do. She reached out to nursing recruiters online and within a short amount of time, she had been booked to spend eight weeks working at a hospital in New York City’s Manhattan borough.
“I just decided then and there that I wanted to get involved and wanted to help, because you can see in the video that these nurses are exhausted in these hot spots and they are just overworked,” she said. “The more nurses that we flood in and send to them to help, we can kind of carry that burden.”
Fulks is an operating room nurse at Charleston Area Medical Center’s Memorial Hospital with a background in working within the intensive care unit. Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, her hours were reduced because elective surgeries were put on hold.
“I thought about it, and I was like, ‘I could leave and be a benefit somewhere else for a short-term period of time,’” she said. “I could give my position up to someone else who has a family and kids and needs hours in the (operating room) at work.”
Since letting her friends and family know about her decision, Fulks said she’s been met with both pride and fear. Her family and friends are proud of her for stepping up, but they are worried about the uncertainties of being at the COVID-19 epicenter in America.
“My family is terrified,” she said. “My mom and sister are nurses. My mom is completely supportive — she’s happy I’m going; she understands why I’m going — but she is scared.”
Fulks said her parents are worried because she has asthma, which does not react well with the virus’s respiratory symptoms. Fulks said she may also be afraid for her own health, but knowing she can make a difference has calmed her fears.
“The reward of being able to help and just being able to pray over people, even if I have to hold someone’s hand and sit there while they take their last breath, that outweighs my fears so much more than to dwell on what can happen,” she said.
Fulks has been assigned to New York-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, a 2,600-bed hospital. She will be traveling April 19 to a New York City hotel to begin her assignment there.