HUNTINGTON — An individual at Village of Barboursville Elementary School has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Cabell County Schools.
The individual was last at school Friday, Oct. 23.
Contact tracing has been conducted by the school in cooperation with the district’s Chief Health Officer and the Cabell-Huntington Health Department.
As a result, 16 additional people have been asked to quarantine.
Village of Barboursville Elementary School remains open and on the blended learning schedule previously announced.