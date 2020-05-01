HUNTINGTON — The 2020 Rails & Ales Festival has been canceled amid ongoing uncertainty with the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Better Beer Coalition announced the decision to cancel this year’s festival, scheduled for Aug. 8, in a Facebook post Friday.
“The advanced planning required for this event combined with the unpredictability of continued outbreaks this summer means we simply cannot proceed,” the post reads. “We are super bummed but know it’s the right decision for the health and safety of our patrons, volunteers, vendors and community at large.”
For the past seven years, the coalition has hosted the large-scale celebration of craft beer. Now taking place at Harris Riverfront Park in Huntington, the festival draws hundreds of attendees to sample beverages from more than 100 breweries.
Coalition members are looking at creative ways they can continue to support West Virginia breweries at this time.
“Folks all around the state have worked hard to foster the craft beer culture that we all enjoy, and WV breweries need our support now more than ever,” the members posted. “When you buy beer, buy local. The survival of the craft beer industry in WV is dependent upon our support.”
Aug. 14, 2021, has already been secured for the eighth annual beer festival.