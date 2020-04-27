HUNTINGTON — Like all families during the COVID-19 pandemic, foster families are gathering together and staying home. Home visits by the staff of one local foster care company continues during the crisis, which led to the need for hard-to-find personal protective equipment.
Necco, which contracts with West Virginia to help provide foster care as well as counseling and other wraparound services, was in search of equipment to protect staff when they visited foster family homes. Necco staff contacted the Robert C. Byrd Institute for personal protective equipment and within a few days, the company received 40 face shields from RCBI for its crisis response team.
“We make it our duty to provide our foster families and other clients with the resources, education and unrivaled support services needed to change the outcomes of these children," said Amy Kennedy-Rickman, Necco’s WV/OH Foster Care State Director, in a release. “With RCBI’s help, we are also able to provide our staff with the protective equipment they need to serve our families safely.”
The staff at RCBI have been hard at work creating personal protective equipment for organizations around the Tri-State, utilizing its tools like 3D printers. The staff created a method to create 100 shields in 24 hours by using four printers.
“The men and women on the front lines fighting this pandemic come from a variety of fields, including those who are out there daily checking on the health, safety and welfare of our state’s foster children,” said Charlotte Weber, director & CEO of RCBI, in a release. “Our team is inspired by being able to support them in addition to other front line workers.”